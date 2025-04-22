Uncertainty about U.S. policymaking has led to a flight out of the U.S. dollar and Treasurys in recent weeks, with the dollar index weakening more than 9% so far this year. Market watchers see further declines.

According to Bank of America’s most recent Global Fund Manager Survey, a net 61% of participants anticipate a decline in the dollar’s value over the next 12 months — the most pessimistic outlook of major investors in almost 20 years.