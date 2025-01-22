“Europe will seek cooperation, not just with longtime likeminded friends, but with any country we share interests with,” Von der Leyen said during her official address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. She suggested that, when it comes to challenges like climate change and artificial intelligence, countries must work together even amid a backdrop of “harsh competition.”

“Our message to the world is simple: if there are mutual benefits in sight, we are ready to engage with you. If you want to upgrade your clean tech industries, if you want to upscale your digital infrastructure, Europe is open for business,” Von der Leyen said.