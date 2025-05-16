Share

AU Debt Conference: Enhancing credit ratings in Africa: Challenges, opportunities & the path forward

Credit ratings play a crucial role in Africa’s access to global and domestic capital markets. However, African sovereigns and corporations often face challenges, including perceived biases, limited local rating capacity, and transparency issues in rating methodologies. This session will explore how Africa can strengthen its credit rating ecosystem, the role of the upcoming Africa Credit Rating Agency, and the impact of ratings on debt sustainability and development finance.

Fri, 16 May 2025 15:15:17 GMT