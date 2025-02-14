The advance of M23 rebels through eastern Congo has triggered fears that Africa’s Great Lakes region risks slipping back into a broader war sucking in neighbouring armies, reminiscent of conflicts in the 1990s and 2000s that killed millions.

The AU summit in Addis Ababa on Saturday and Sunday is meant to be the next stage in regional efforts to halt the conflict. But rebels ignored calls for peace at a summit last week and have pushed towards Bukavu, some 200 km south of Goma, eastern Congo’s biggest city which was seized last month.