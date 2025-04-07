In a year marked by global macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty, South Africa’s loan capital (and bond) markets stood out as a beacon of resilience, driven by a surge in refinancing activity and strong investor appetite. Borrowers used these conditions to secure competitive pricing, which created a borrower-friendly environment with accessible capital and favourable terms. Pricing contraction and abundant liquidity allowed for flexible capital-raising strategies and often borrowers reduced the size of their lender group, consisting of relationship lenders only. A smaller and more relationship-based lender group enabled borrowers to expedite decision-making processes when buying or selling assets, requesting waivers, or amending the terms of their finance agreements.

Quite unique to the South Africa market, borrowers were often able to negotiate quite restrictive transfer provisions for illiquid assets, including a reduced permitted transfer list, higher minimum transfer amounts, and restrictions on the maximum number of lenders to whom original lenders can distribute.