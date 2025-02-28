While indicative of a new era of US engagement with Africa, the Lobito Corridor project nonetheless perpetuates a highly volatile development model that focuses unduly on resource extraction and commodity dependence. Africa is the most commodity-dependent region in the world, with a median value of commodity exports of 90% of all merchandise exports, according to UNCTAD data. Such a high degree of dependency has stymied African economic development for decades, and risks undermining regional economies’ integration into emerging green global supply chains. The economic and social costs could be colossal, ranging from exporting resource rents and rising unemployment to mounting migration pressures, the latter already being exacerbated by climate crises.

Mine-related transport infrastructure that typically connects mines directly to ports—a pattern most prevalent in Sub-Saharan Africa—has been one of the most important physical representations and lasting legacies of colonialism. During the colonial era, transport and infrastructure networks in Africa were not designed to foster endogenous growth or support commodity-based industrialization. Instead, their principal objective was to maximize the extraction and transfer of natural resources and raw materials used in manufacturing processes across various industries to Europe.