The price of the flagship cryptocurrency was last higher by 2.4% at $93,660, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier, it rose as high as $94,499.86, its highest level since March 3. Bitcoin has now given back more than half of its losses since Inauguration Day and is hovering just under the flat line for the year.

“This recent surge primarily reflects a market seizing the opportunity to capitalize on a dip in an asset that consistently proves its value as a compelling option for portfolio diversification and hedge against macroeconomic uncertainty and U.S. dollar volatility,” Joel Kruger, market strategist at LMAX, told CNBC.