Bitcoin to hit $250,000 this year says Cardano founder

Bitcoin could hit $250,000 as early as this year with technology giants such as Microsoft and Apple entering the cryptocurrency space, industry veteran and founder of the Cardano blockchain Charles Hoskinson told CNBC's Arjun Kharpal. Speaking on the Beyond the Valley podcast, Hoskinson, who has been in the crypto industry for more than a decade and helped co-found the Ethereum blockchain, said he believes bitcoin will reach $250,000 "by the end of this year or next year." Hoskinson, who is also the founder of Input Output, made his comments before Trump's temporary pause on full-blown reciprocal tariffs. Listen to the full episode of the podcast here: https://pod.fo/e/2c94f7

Fri, 18 Apr 2025 08:30:35 GMT