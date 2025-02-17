Share

Both winning and losing give you a chance to learn, says tennis star Anna Kalinskaya

" Not everything is negative when you lose. It's just a lesson." Tennis star Anna Kalinskaya explains that whilst she likes to win, she always finds a lesson to learn no matter what the outcome of a match. #NBCUConverge Find out more here: https://www.cnbc.com/converge/ ----- Subscribe: @cnbci CNBC International Live: @cnbcinternationalive LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp

Mon, 17 Feb 2025 16:30:13 GMT