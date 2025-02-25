Under the final deal, the share of Botswana’s state-owned Okavango Diamond Company (ODC) in the production of Debswana – its 50-50 joint venture with De Beers – will reach 40% at the end of the agreement, revised from a provisional 50%.

ODC’s allocation could, however, rise to 50% during the proposed five-year extension period, according to a joint statement by Botswana’s government and De Beers.