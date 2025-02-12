The Brazilian state energy firm is in talks with companies, including existing partners ExxonMobil, Shell and TotalEnergies, to buy a share of their African assets, Sylvia dos Anjos, the company’s director for exploration and production, told Reuters on the sidelines of the India Energy Week conference.

“In our portfolio, it makes better sense. It is economical. They are our partners in Brazil so it is easy to go anywhere (with them). So it is natural,” she said.