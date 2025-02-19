Share

Budget 2025: Economists expectations ahead of Godongwana’s National Budget Speech

As South Africa awaits Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's 2025 Budget Speech today, businesses are bracing for signals on economic growth, investment, and policy support. With the speech expected to set the tone for the country's economic direction, small and medium businesses are hoping for a boost in confidence and investor appetite. CNBC Africa’s Nomonde Xulu spoke to Sanisha Packirisamy, Chief Economist, Momentum and Maarten Ackerman, Chief Economist at Citadel for more.

Wed, 19 Feb 2025 11:44:41 GMT