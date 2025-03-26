Lt. Col. Dana Humaid, Director General of the International Affairs Bureau, Ministry of Interior, United Arab Emirates.
Modern criminal networks operate with increasing sophistication, their operations unconstrained by national borders. Law enforcement agencies are rising to meet these challenges through collaborative approaches.
As Director General of the International Affairs Bureau at the UAE Ministry of Interior and Secretary of the International Security Alliance, I’ve witnessed the remarkable effectiveness of coordinated security responses. Africa stands as an inspiring example of transnational police collaboration—pioneering a model for successfully tackling global crime in our interconnected world.
The evidence for this approach is compelling. Criminal enterprises thrive on the inability of national agencies to coordinate. A trafficker stopped in Lagos reroutes through Mombasa; funds stolen in Johannesburg finance extremism in Mogadishu within hours. Yet when law enforcement agencies pool intelligence and resources, the results are transformative.
Through the International Security Alliance, I have witnessed first-hand how the power of coordinated action can disrupt networks in ways that isolated efforts never could.
Interpol’s Operation Screen West Africa provides a striking example. Over 12 nations united in a joint effort that conducted 1.3 million database checks, unearthing 82 individuals traveling with fraudulent documents and arresting 11 internationally wanted criminals. Drug traffickers, counterfeit medicine suppliers, and stolen vehicle syndicates saw their operations dismantled. These figures translate into real-world security: safer streets, disrupted crime rings, and lives protected.
Technology plays a crucial role. Mobile devices linked to INTERPOL’s databases now allow border officers to verify travelers’ identities against international criminal records in seconds. A once-vulnerable border post is transformed into a security stronghold.
But the true value of such tools lies in sustainable capacity-building, not dependency. The advanced technological training initiatives I have personally overseen focus on equipping police forces with the skills to use these systems effectively, creating long-term security capabilities rather than short-term solutions.
Security collaboration flourishes when built on a foundation of trust, with technology serving as a powerful enabler. African nations have shown remarkable progress in overcoming historical hesitations about international partnerships. When officers train together, share intelligence, and conduct joint operations, they forge professional relationships that transcend political boundaries. In my experience, these human connections are proving just as valuable as the cutting-edge tools they employ—creating a powerful synergy that strengthens security cooperation across the continent.
Protecting the vulnerable is another area where international cooperation is making a real impact. As the overseer of the UAE Ministry’s Child Protection Centre, I have witnessed how well-coordinated global efforts can dismantle human trafficking networks. A recent example is INTERPOL’s Operation Liberterra II, which brought together 15 specialized units from INTERPOL’s General Secretariat, along with partner organizations, national agencies, and NGOs. Through cross-border coordination, the operation rescued 3,200 potential trafficking victims. These are not just statistics—they are lives forever changed.
By fostering relationships between specialized units and enhancing cross-agency collaboration, such operations not only provide immediate relief but also build long-term capacity for countries to tackle these difficult and complex issues.
Environmental crime, too, demands a collaborative response. The Congo Basin, a vital carbon sink, is under assault from illegal logging and poaching. Operation Jungle Shield, a 2024 initiative led by the International Initiative of Law Enforcement for Climate (I2LEC), saw agencies from seven African nations unite to combat environmental destruction. The results: 2,111kg of ivory, 34kg of pangolin scales, and $11.2 million in illicit goods seized; 58 arrests; and the disruption of criminal operations responsible for deforestation equivalent to 728 football fields.
The remarkable success of existing collaborative initiatives provides a strong foundation for even greater achievements ahead. Continued investment in African law enforcement capacity is opening new horizons of possibility. I’ve witnessed the transformative impact of specialized training—from environmental protection investigations to seaport resilience strategies—empowering officers to confidently tackle emerging threats. INTERPOL’s Support Programme for the African Union (ISPA) is already delivering impressive results in strengthening transnational crime-fighting capacity, showcasing the tremendous potential for future growth.
The groundwork for a safer, more prosperous Africa is being established through enhanced intelligence-sharing, successful joint operations, and deepening mutual trust. The frameworks are firmly in place, ready to be energized by political will and commitment to extend these capabilities across the continent. As Africa experiences accelerating economic growth, robust security cooperation serves as a catalyst for protecting and amplifying these gains. Secure borders, safe cities, and trusted law enforcement create the ideal environment for investment, trade, and development to flourish.
The vision of an Africa where police agencies collaborate seamlessly, where criminal networks find no refuge, and where citizens move freely without fear is now within our grasp. Realizing this inspiring future requires the continuation of our shared commitment to security excellence. By strengthening cross-border cooperation, leveraging innovative technology, and investing in world-class training, we ensure that Africa’s security partnerships today will powerfully drive its prosperity tomorrow.