Can Boeing Overcome Their Recent Challenges? | CNBC Marathon

CNBC Marathon explores the different struggles the aircraft company Boeing, has faced these past couple of years. Boeing’s 747 is one the most recognizable planes to take to the skies with its iconic hump, four engines, extensive landing gear and sheer size. Since its first commercial flight in 1970, Boeing’s 747 jumbo jet has flown more than 3.5 billion passengers. But over the last few decades, airlines have looked for more ways to cut costs and to make airplanes more efficient. Two engine jets can now fly near the same capacity and further than older four engine planes like Boeing’s 747 and the Airbus A380. CNBC visited Boeing's Everett, Washington factory to see the last 747 roll off the production line. It will go to Atlas Air for cargo deliveries. Five years ago, 346 people were killed in two plane crashes that happened five months apart, in Indonesia and Ethiopia. Both were Boeing 737 Max 8 planes. Then, this past January, Boeing came inches from yet another catastrophe as a door plug blew off an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 plane at 16,000 feet shortly after taking off from Portland, Oregon. Preliminary reports said the door panel that flew off the Max 9 appeared to be missing four key bolts. Boeing has struggled to get back on track after the fatal 737 Max 8 crashes in 2018 and 2019. The company announced it's in talks to buy back fuselage maker Spirit AeroSystems. A company Boeing spun off in 2005. Both companies have struggled with quality issues in recent years. Spirit AeroSystems, however, also supplies parts to Boeings main rival Airbus and other plane manufacturers making the deal a little complex. Chapters: 00:00 Introduction 01:10 What Happened To The Boeing 747? (Published January 2023) 23:23 Why The Boeing 737 Max Has Been Such A Mess (Published April 2024) 38:25 Can Boeing’s Purchase Of Spirit AeroSystems Help Solve Its Problems? (Published May 2024) Produced by: Erin Black Animation: Jason Reginato, Midnight Snacks, Christina Locopo Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Editorial Support: Leslie Josephs Additional Reporting: Phil LeBeau Additional Camera: Andrew Evers, Katie Tarasov Additional Footage: Getty Images, Airbus, American Airlines, Boeing, Spirit AeroSystems, United Airlines

Mon, 17 Feb 2025 17:00:03 GMT