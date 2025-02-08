CNBC Logo
    Can New Orleans Save Its Homes From Flooding Again?

    Twenty years ago Hurricane Katrina flooded hundreds of thousands of homes in New Orleans and killed over 1,800 people. In the aftermath, a quarter of the city's housing stock was left vacant or abandoned. The U.S. government has spent billions to rebuild homes, restore infrastructure, and fortify the levee system. But more may be needed to counteract the city’s slow decline into the sea. On top of that, parts of the federal response have been criticized for their complexity and impact on low-income homeowners. Today, the city is facing a housing crisis as homeowner insurance premiums and property taxes rise. Chapters: 00:00 Introduction 01:42 Chapter 1 - Property damage 03:38 Chapter 2 - Redevelopment 05:28 Chapter 3 - Abandoned properties 07:29 Chapter 4 - Flooding Produced, Shot and Edited by: Carlos Waters Additional Camera: Natalie Rice Senior Producer: Shawn Baldwin Graphics: Jason Reginato, Christine Kim Additional footage: Getty Images, Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority Additional sources: National Institutes of Health, Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, ProPublica, Sierra Club, The Historic New Orleans Collection, Trust For Public Land, University of Illinois, University of Texas at Austin
    Sat, 08 Feb 2025 17:00:03 GMT

