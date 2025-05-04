CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Events
    Share

    Can you tell if a ‘public’ space is privately owned?

    How can you tell if an open space is private or public? And should you care? Privately-owned public spaces – or POPS – are pedestrianized areas open to the public but owned by a private entity. These private entities include corporations, property developers, real estate investment trusts, sovereign wealth funds or even pension funds. Varying in size, they are controlled by the owner’s own security services and have different rules than traditional public spaces. They are typically located in larger cities; examples include Wynyard Quarter in Auckland, New Zealand, plazas at the Toronto-Dominion Centre in Canada, Dubai Marina in the United Arab Emirates, and the Liverpool One complex in the United Kingdom. Often praised for their contemporary designs and collaboration with residents, redevelopments often have a positive impact on the economy. But their rise hasn't been good news for everyone. Watch the full video at the link below. #cnbc #whoowns ----- Subscribe: @cnbci CNBC International Live: @cnbcinternationalive LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
    Sun, 04 May 2025 13:01:04 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2025 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top