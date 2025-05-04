Share

Can you tell if a ‘public’ space is privately owned?

How can you tell if an open space is private or public? And should you care? Privately-owned public spaces – or POPS – are pedestrianized areas open to the public but owned by a private entity. These private entities include corporations, property developers, real estate investment trusts, sovereign wealth funds or even pension funds. Varying in size, they are controlled by the owner's own security services and have different rules than traditional public spaces. They are typically located in larger cities; examples include Wynyard Quarter in Auckland, New Zealand, plazas at the Toronto-Dominion Centre in Canada, Dubai Marina in the United Arab Emirates, and the Liverpool One complex in the United Kingdom. Often praised for their contemporary designs and collaboration with residents, redevelopments often have a positive impact on the economy. But their rise hasn't been good news for everyone. Watch the full video at the link below.

Sun, 04 May 2025 13:01:04 GMT