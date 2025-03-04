March 4 (Reuters) – Canal+ CAN.L has delayed its takeover of South Africa’s pay TV broadcaster MultiChoice MCGJ.J by six months as regulators need more time to clear the deal, the French broadcasting group said on Tuesday while forecasting a drop in revenue this year.
If completed, the acquisition would be transformative for Canal+ as part of its expansion strategy in Africa, particularly in English-speaking regions, following its split from Vivendi in December.
However, the broadcaster’s shares have declined by 40% since its market debut in London.
“The process of obtaining merger control clearance from the South Africa competition authorities and the relevant regulatory processes are ongoing,” Canal+ said in a statement.
It added that the process would not be completed by the offer’s deadline of April 8, 2025, prompting the decision to extend the process to October 8.
The London-listed group expects a negative impact on its revenue in 2025 owing to the recent end of broadcasting of its free to air channel C8 in France and the termination of third-party contracts, including one with Disney.
It sees moderate growth in the following years, not including any impact from the MultiChoice acquisition.
Last year, the Paris-based broadcaster reported a 2.3% rise in revenue to 6.4 billion euros ($6.7 billion) and 4.2% growth in adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to 503 million euros.
Founded in 1984, Canal+ is transitioning into a global content platform, aiming to quintuple its subscribers to 100 million.
The company attributes 80% of its revenue to subscription fees, with cinema – via its Studiocanal unit behind the Paddington film series – driving subscriber engagement.
Canal+ racked up 26.93 million total subscribers in 2024, of which 17.24 million in Europe and 9.69 million in Africa and Asia.
The company is prioritising direct-to-consumer subscribers, who account for 19.9 million of its total subscriber base, compared to 7 million from wholesale channels.
($1 = 0.9537 euros)
