Sovereign wealth funds and state-backed entities from regions such as the Middle East and China are increasingly shaping the competitive landscape. With vast pools of patient capital, these entities are securing key mineral assets across Africa, often ahead of conventional mining companies. China, for example, has invested heavily in Africa’s resource sector, leveraging its Belt and Road Initiative to establish partnerships in regions rich in critical minerals. Its dominance in rare earths, processing over 90% of the global supply, is a testament to its long-term approach. Similarly, Middle Eastern investors are using their financial muscle to gain strategic footholds. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, through its joint venture Manara Minerals, is pursuing equity stakes in critical mineral assets worldwide, with billions of dollars earmarked for acquisitions.

As these new, non-traditional players disrupt established norms in the resource sector, the interplay between capital allocation and resource strategy becomes increasingly pivotal—an interplay exemplified by the shifting fortunes within the copper market.