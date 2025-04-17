CNBC Logo
    Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson talks bitcoin’s $250,000 future

    Charles Hoskinson, founder of Input Output and the Cardano blockchain, speaks to CNBC’s Arjun Kharpal about out his views on the future of crypto, including why he thinks bitcoin could rally to $250,000. Hoskinson, who is also an Ethereum co-founder, gives his thoughts on why he thinks large technology companies like Apple and Microsoft will begin to use stablecoins. Plus, he discusses where Cardano is heading from a technology perspective. This episode was recorded from Paris Blockchain Week, as part of a Beyond The Valley crypto mini-series. #CNBC #BeyondtheValley ----- Subscribe: @cnbci CNBC International Live: @cnbcinternationalive LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
    Thu, 17 Apr 2025 16:30:51 GMT

