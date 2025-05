Share

Cardinal Stone: Q1’25 earnings to drive sentiments in Nigeria equities

Analysts at Cardinal Stone say they expect investors at the Nigerian equities market to build on the profit-taking momentum as more companies release their first quarter earnings. Kayode Eseyin, Lead, Consumer Goods and Agriculture Sector Research at Cardinal Stone joins CNBC Africa to discuss outlook for the market this month and for the quarter.

Fri, 02 May 2025 14:44:34 GMT