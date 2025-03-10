Agnes Chimanzi—the Zimbabwean born visionary, founder, and CEO of Caryba Hair—is revolutionizing the hair styling industry by empowering women to express their individuality through their hairstyles.
As a key player in the global wig and hair extensions market, Caryba Hair is not only committed to providing high quality luxury wigs and hair extensions, they are creating a space for women to embrace their hair choices, while also prioritizing their own hair and scalp health.
“Hair is a powerful tool for self-expression,” Chimanzi says. “Our hair choices reflect our personal stories and shape how we feel about ourselves and how we present ourselves to the world. Whether you wear hair extensions or your natural coils and curls, the versatility of hair lies in its endless styling options.”
She continues, “It’s not about policing which hairstyles are best for women, it’s about encouraging women to love and care for their hair.”
Chimanzi details how her transformative hair journey sparked the creation of Caryba Hair:
“My hair journey began with sitting between my mother’s legs as she threaded my hair with wool, to sitting in uncomfortable salon chairs for hours, trying to keep up with the latest hairstyles of the season. It was almost guaranteed that you’d leave that salon chair with a severe headache, scalp sores and a receding hairline.”
“I wanted to create a space that offers a holistic approach to hair care, providing women with expert guidance on wig styling, maintenance, and overall hair care tips. There’s a growing demand for personalized hairstyling services and hair educational services,” she says.
Currently available online, Caryba Hair is set to expand its services to cater to women’s hairstyling needs across Africa. In the near future, Chimanzi plans to open salons in Southern Africa, providing access to professional hairstyling services and expert advice. This move will not only provide essential hair care services, but it will also create employment opportunities and stimulate economic growth in the region.
“As a young entrepreneur and aspiring medical doctor, I encourage the African youth to dare to dream and explore entrepreneurship. There is enough room for innovative ideas that can drive Africa’s growth and development.”
In addition to its business endeavors, Caryba Hair is committed to female empowerment through partnerships with organizations like the Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit 2024 and Miss Teen Universe South Africa.
“We’re proud to support organizations that share our values and mission,” Chimanzi says. “Last year at the Leading Women Summit, we were honored to celebrate International Women’s Day with inspiring women. By uniting as a continent, we can amplify women’s empowerment.”
Caryba Hair is also dedicated to sustainability, recognizing the need for eco-conscious practices in the hair extensions industry.
“The rapid growth of the wig and hair extensions industry has led to waste problems,” Chimanzi notes.
“With proper care and maintenance, our wigs can last over three years without showing significant wear and tear. Because our hair extensions are made from 100% virgin hair, they are biodegradable, making them a more sustainable choice. Unlike synthetic wigs made from plastic, our wigs can be recycled and disposed of properly.”
Chimanzi adds, “As a business owner, I’m committed to sustainable practices that prioritize the environment. We all have a role to play in reducing waste and promoting eco-friendly practices.”
With a focus on customer satisfaction, Caryba Hair offers luxury wigs in a variety of textures to meet the unique needs of each customer. From lace front wigs to glueless wig options, they have something for every woman.
“Caryba Hair was created for every woman to be part of a community that celebrates them. We’re excited to see the difference we’ll make in women’s lives and society at large.”
Discover more at www.carybahair.com