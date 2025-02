Share

Central Bank of Rwanda maintains MPR at 6.5%

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Rwanda has decided to maintain the policy rate at 6.5 per cent in its latest meeting. This decision reflects the bank’s commitment to balancing inflation control with economic growth, amid evolving global and domestic economic conditions. The move signals confidence in current monetary policies while ensuring stability in the financial sector.

Thu, 13 Feb 2025 10:56:34 GMT