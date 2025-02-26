Share

China Coffee Wars — Why Starbucks Is Losing The Battle With Luckin

Despite adding around 1,500 new stores between 2022 and 2024, Starbucks’ revenue hasn't increased. Competition from chains like Luckin, Cotti and Manner have increased sharply in the years following the pandemic, and the Chinese consumer is opting for these cheaper alternatives in the face of mounting economic pressure. Find out how China went from Starbucks’ biggest opportunity to a threat of its international business. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:25 Chapter 1: Rise of Luckin 4:00 Chapter 2: Price war 6:55 Chapter 3: Moving forward Produced by: Ryan Baker Edited by: Nic Golden Henry Animation by: Jason Reginato Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional Footage: Getty, Starbucks

Wed, 26 Feb 2025 17:01:09 GMT