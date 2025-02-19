In 2024, China’s M&A activity was on course to log its fifth straight year of decline, until the final quarter of the year, which saw a sudden acceleration in activity. The value of deals conducted during that period jumped 78.5% to $129 billion from $72 billion in the previous quarter, data from Dealogic showed.

And deal-making is about to pick up more, according to industry watchers whom CNBC spoke to.