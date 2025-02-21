The People’s Bank of China held the 1-year LPR at 3.1%, and the 5-year LPR at 3.6%. The decision was in line with Reuters poll estimates.

The LPRs — normally charged to banks’ best clients — are calculated monthly based on designated commercial banks’ proposed rates submitted to the PBOC. The one-year LPR influences corporate loans and most household loans in China, while the five-year LPR serves as a benchmark for mortgage rates.