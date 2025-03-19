Last week, the S&P 500 slipped into correction territory for the first time since 2023. In contrast, the MSCI China index has gained 19% since the start of the year, to Mar. 9, according to Goldman Sachs, marking its best start to a year in history.

The contrasting fortunes mark a swift turnaround from just a few months ago when many investors believed the U.S. was uniquely positioned to weather economic and political storms buffeting other countries. Chinese stocks were also languishing due to regulatory worries and concerns over the health of the Chinese economy.