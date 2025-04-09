China’s Office of the Tariff Commission of the State Council said that tariffs on U.S. goods will rise to 84% from 34% starting on April 10, according to a translation of the announcement. This comes after the latest U.S. tariff hike — which brings levies on Chinese goods to more than 100% — took effect at the start of April 9.

The repeated escalation of the tariffs threatens to bring trade between two of the world’s most important economies to a standstill.