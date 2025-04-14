“We urge the U.S. to heed the rational voices of the international community and domestic parties, take a big stride in correcting its mistakes, completely abolish the wrongful action of ‘reciprocal tariffs,’ and return to the correct path of resolving differences through equal dialogue based on mutual respect,” the ministry said in an online statement, according to a CNBC translation.

The ministry also said China is “evaluating the relevant impact” of the tariff exemptions on some tech products announced late Friday.