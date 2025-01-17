China’s gross domestic product expanded by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, beating Reuters-polled economists’ estimates of a 5.0% growth, and outpacing the 4.6% in the third quarter, 4.7% in the second quarter, 5.3% in the first quarter.

That last-quarter sprint helped lift China’s full-year GDP growth to 5.0% in 2024, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics on Friday, in line with the official target of “around 5%.”