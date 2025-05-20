Based on a poll of 4,500 exporters across several major economies, trade insurer Allianz Trade found that 95% of Chinese exporters surveyed are planning on, if not already, doubling down on exporting to markets outside the U.S. for their goods.

The U.S.-China “decoupling” remains a likely scenario over the medium term, the survey said, as Chinese exporters look to pivot away from the U.S. and American firms accelerate efforts to shift production out of China.