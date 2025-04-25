The agreement, expected to be signed by the two countries’ foreign ministers at a ceremony with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, comes as Washington is in talks to invest billions of dollars in mineral-rich Congo. Rwanda said this week it was also speaking to Washington about a possible minerals deal.

Congo has seen a surge in violence after Rwandan-backed M23 rebels launched a major offensive in January that led to the capture of the two largest cities in the east.