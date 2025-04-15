What you need to know today

Markets across the globe rise

U.S. stocks rose Monday, aided by a slight recovery in tech names on news of a tariff exemption for electronic goods. The S&P 500 added 0.79%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.78% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.64%. Asia-Pacific markets were mostly positive Tuesday. India’s Nifty 50 popped more than 2% at its open. Market watchers are awaiting the country’s March inflation figures, out later today. China’s CSI 300 fell around 0.3% amid UBS downgrading its forecast of the country’s 2025 economic growth.

Hassett says no chance of recession

U.S. National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said Monday that “more than 10” countries had made “very good, amazing” trade deal offers to the U.S. He also said that there was no chance at all that the U.S. will experience a recession in 2025. A Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey released the same day — but conducted before April 2 — showed consumer worries in March growing over inflation, unemployment and the stock market.