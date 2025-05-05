Corporates are 100% going to adopt stablecoins, says Kraken CEO
Stablecoin adoption is set to grow to help process B2B payments, said David Ripley, CEO of crypto exchange Kraken. Speaking on CNBC's Beyond the Valley podcast with Arjun Kharpal, Ripley said, "that's a hundred percent what's going to happen."
