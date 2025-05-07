CRISPR-based gene editing revolutionized medicine—what’s next?
Since its discovery in 2011, CRISPR-Cas 9 has revolutionized medicine. One of the companies at the forefront of this revolution is CRISPR Therapeutics. #CNBC #Tech #Genomics ----- Subscribe: @cnbci CNBC International Live: @cnbcinternationalive LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
Wed, 07 May 2025 03:00:28 GMT