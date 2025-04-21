CNBC Logo
    Crypto’s future is built on principles, not price, says Cardano founder.

    After more than a decade in crypto, Charles Hoskinson says the key to surviving the industry isn’t chasing price, it’s sticking to principles. As a co-founder of Ethereum and Cardano, he’s been at the heart of crypto’s biggest shifts, from digital cash to smart contracts and now the next wave: privacy, scalability, and identity. Speaking to CNBC's Arjun Kharpal on the Beyond the Valley podcast, Hoskinson said he believes the future of blockchain lies in building systems that are, by design, incapable of being corrupted and why crypto should empower people to truly own their money, identity, and data. Listen to the full episode of the podcast here: https://pod.fo/e/2c94f7 #cnbc #cnbcinternational #blockchain #btv #crypto #cryptocurrency ----- Subscribe: @cnbci CNBC International Live: @cnbcinternationalive LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
    Mon, 21 Apr 2025 13:30:01 GMT

