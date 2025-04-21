Share

Crypto’s future is built on principles, not price, says Cardano founder.

After more than a decade in crypto, Charles Hoskinson says the key to surviving the industry isn't chasing price, it's sticking to principles. As a co-founder of Ethereum and Cardano, he's been at the heart of crypto's biggest shifts, from digital cash to smart contracts and now the next wave: privacy, scalability, and identity. Speaking to CNBC's Arjun Kharpal on the Beyond the Valley podcast, Hoskinson said he believes the future of blockchain lies in building systems that are, by design, incapable of being corrupted and why crypto should empower people to truly own their money, identity, and data.

Mon, 21 Apr 2025 13:30:01 GMT