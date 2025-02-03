Share

Diane von Fürstenberg on thriving and inspiring through adversity

" We don't choose our destiny, but what we can choose is how we navigate disaster." Fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg explains how her mother inspired the mission statement for the DVF Awards, which were founded in 2010 to empower female leaders from across the world. #NBCUConverge. Find out more here: https://www.cnbc.com/converge/

Mon, 03 Feb 2025 10:40:29 GMT