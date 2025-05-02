WASHINGTON, DC – Back in 2015, then-Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta warned the Pan-African Parliament about the dangers of development assistance. “The future of our continent cannot be left to the good graces of outside interests,” he said. “Foreign aid, which often comes with terms and conditions that preclude progress, is not an acceptable basis for prosperity and freedom. It is time to give it up.”

Kenyatta’s call for self-reliance seems prescient in light of US President Donald Trump’s dismantling of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and recent cuts to already-diminished foreign-aid budgets in France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. He had a point: as aid dependence became more entrenched over the decades, Africa’s share of global trade steadily fell, and now stands at less than 3%. National ambitions to build productive industries that can meet domestic demand have atrophied, and continent-wide efforts to strengthen regional integration have waned.