The significance was in its architecture: a local developer with deep operational roots, and a pan-African bank structuring capital to match emerging demand. It was a signal that institutional real estate in East Africa is being redefined from the inside out.

In the decades preceding, the centre of gravity was external – defined by foreign investors seeking dollar yields, South African retail chains expanding into the region’s mainstay cities, and a commercial playbook designed elsewhere and replicated at speed. That model is now evolving.