Share

EdTech Monday: Harmonizing Cross-Sector Policy for EdTech Adoption

Africa is one of the global regions and continents reported to have a learning crisis. According to the World Bank’s more countries eager to deploy technology to promote learning. This Episode of EdTech Monday will look at best ways to align policies across education, ICT, and finance sectors for EdTech adoption.

Mon, 03 Mar 2025 12:03:58 GMT