EdTech Monday: Investing in Government Data Systems to Drive Decision Making

As UNESCO reports, there are widespread concerns that learning outcomes do not match the expansion of education because many countries lack systematic data on who is learning and who is not. To this end, the April edition of EdTech Mondays Africa will review the 2024 EdTech Conference Recommendation No. 4 – “Drive decisions with data by investing in government systems and capabilities for timely collection, analysis and informed decision-making”.

Mon, 07 Apr 2025 13:29:10 GMT