    EdTech Monday: Underwriting Foundational Infrastructure through Creative use of EdTech Resources

    Digital infrastructure is a cornerstone for the adoption and effective use of EdTech across Africa. However, the development of digital infrastructure faces hurdles like high costs of devices and the internet, uneven access to reliable power, and regional disparities in connectivity. Addressing these challenges with strategic investment and partnerships will be critical to unlocking EdTech’s transformative potential in Africa.
    Mon, 05 May 2025 15:40:17 GMT

