Egypt’s Vision 2030 is set to drive stronger economic growth than originally expected, boosting expansion towards 2025 and beyond. Strategic investments, large-scale infrastructure projects, and a focus on sustainability are shaping a robust future. Major sectors like construction, real estate, energy, manufacturing, and tourism are leading the way, positioning Egypt as an emerging global hub for innovation, trade, and investment.
Egypt’s economic outlook is on an upward trajectory, with a predicted GDP growth of 4.7% in 2025-2026, surpassing the IMF’s previous forecast of 4.1%. This growth is fueled by the country’s comprehensive economic reforms, stimulating investments across vital industries and infrastructure. With large-scale projects and key international collaborations, Egypt is setting itself up for long-term sustainability and positioning as an increasingly important player and development partner in Africa and on the global stage.
With a population of 115 million, Egypt is capitalizing on its skilled workforce, prime location, and rich resources to strengthen its position as a key economic hub within Africa. As the continent’s second-largest economy, with a GDP of $380 billion, the country is striving to become a leading force for sustainable growth both regionally and internationally.
The government is also focused on boosting foreign direct investment (FDI), setting a target of 15% growth for 2024-2025.
“Each and every action, each and every policy reform is also linked to the 2030 agenda. We are only five years away. (…) We have, a coherent way, of, spending, making sure, that each and every pound that is spent is one that is able to attract private investments,” states Rania Al-Mahsat, Egypt’s Minister of Planning & International Cooperation, emphasizing the alignment of the country’s reforms with the broader 2030 roadmap.
As Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding, further highlights: “We have people willing to work, capable of working. We have a government that is genuinely and truly pushing the private sector forward, helping them to deliver results, helping them to grow, helping them to invest.” This focus on enhancing the business climate is reflected in Egypt’s increasing appeal as FDI has been steadily rising in recent years.
Driving the technological push, the Digital Egypt strategy is a key component of Vision 2030, focusing on fostering artificial intelligence, digital innovation, and professional upskilling, and pushing for e-services. Many DT projects are being developed across various industries, with an SME’s segment that employs 72% of the population.
“The tech sector has been the fastest-growing, with 16.8% year-over-year growth. This is a tremendous and significant contribution to the country’s GDP,” says Mirna Arif, GM of Microsoft Egypt.
One of the major outcomes of this initiative is the rapid rise of e-payments, supported by both the public and private sectors. As Malak El Baba, Country Manager of Visa Egypt, notes, “Egypt is more and more winning, winning share in terms of becoming one of the regional hubs for digital payments and fintech specifically.”
Infrastructure and Construction: The Backbone of Egypt’s Future
Central to Egypt’s transformation is its construction sector, growing at an annual rate of 7.4%. Vision 2030 has driven several ambitious projects, including New Alamein City, the high-speed rail and urban railway networks, critical seaport and road infrastructure, and the $45 billion New Administrative Capital. The latter covers over 700 km², designed to support expansive growth, and already hosts several government ministries, a bustling business district, and the nearly 400-meter-tall Iconic Tower. Overall, the contracting business is set to reach $75 billion by 2029.
H.E. Hassan El Khatib, Minister of Investment & Foreign Trade, remarks: “After ten years of a major infrastructure-led economy, Egypt has invested close to $550 billion over the past ten years in highly needed infrastructure. We’re talking about 7000 km of roads in new cities, public transport, and many, many projects.”
Real Estate: A Thriving Market with a Bold Vision
Alongside the construction boom, a thriving real estate sector is expected to grow by $30 billion by 2028. “Egypt’s real estate market is thriving, driven by a growing population, urbanization, and demand for quality housing and lifestyle-focused developments,” describes Omar Hisham Talaat, Chief Business Development Officer at TMG. Rising incomes and global investment are calling for both residential and commercial projects, particularly around Greater Cairo, with the North Coast and Red Sea emerging rapidly for both living and leisure.
CEO Haitham Abdel Azim of Ora Developers Egypt elaborates: “I think most of the international investors are going to invest in the North Coast, either from Morocco, Saudi Arabia, or Qatar. All of them are interested in this area.”
The emphasis on smart, sustainable cities and mixed-use spaces is a key feature of the sector. As Omar El-Tayebi, CEO of The Land Developers, highlights: “In Egypt Vision 2030, the goal is to increase the housing footprint from 7% on Egyptian land all the way up to 14%.” “We see growth across 27 governorates with new cities,” he adds.
Energy: A Focus on Sustainability and Renewables
Egypt has the sixth-largest oil reserves in Africa and is already self-sufficient in traditional power generation. It also boasts world-class oil refining infrastructure, processing 38 million tons of oil annually. “We have over 57 partners working in upstream production and exploration, with all the major global companies operating in Egypt,” says H.E. Karim Badawi, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.
The country is also a significant energy exporter to Africa and is making strides to supply Europe as well. “Egypt has been dedicating a lot of resources to Africa and will continue. There’s always a strategy from the leadership that Africa is our core market,” adds Ahmed Ramadan, CEO of PGESCO.
Entering a new era in energy, Egypt is set to expand its renewable capacity to 45,000 megawatts from projects under construction in the coming years. The country is prioritizing wind, solar, and green hydrogen production, aiming for 42% of its energy to come from renewable sources by 2030.
Mohamed Mansour, CEO of Infinity Group, explains: “The amount of land that we can use for renewable energy projects would satisfy our local demand, plus a lot of demand from outside of Egypt.”
Large-scale works, such as the 1,600 MW Benban Solar Park—the largest in Africa—are strengthening Egypt’s leadership in the energy transition. Local companies are also driving the shift across Africa, with significant wind and solar projects throughout countries like Senegal and South Africa.
———————————————–
Egypt Documentary Series 2025: Building Bridges of Prosperity
EGYPT 2025: ‘Building Bridges of Prosperity’ (Full Documentary)
———————————————–
Industrial Growth: Boosting Exports and Global Competitiveness
Egypt is expanding its industrial base, aiming to triple its exports over the next five years. Industries such as textiles, chemicals, machinery, and food products are becoming key players across Europe, Africa, and the MENA region.
The diversification of Egypt’s industrial sector is essential to its economic resilience, as the nation is poised to surpass $145 billion in exports by 2030. H.E. Ahmed Kouchouk, Minister of Finance, notes that the Government reforms are directed to making the economy more competitive and export-oriented: “We are taking measures, especially for young firms, for start ups, for entrepreneurs and professionals, introducing simple integrated tax systems with a lot of incentives, but also building trust,” he elaborates”
Yasmine Khamis, CEO of Oriental Weavers Carpets, emphasizes the strategic importance of the country’s world-acclaimed textile industry: “The sector in Egypt is very important historically and strategically. It’s a relatively labor-intensive industry, which is perfect for Egypt geographically and for its labor force.”
The Tourism Renaissance: From Ancient Wonders to Modern Escapes
In 2024, Egypt attracted 15.7 million tourists, breaking its own record for the second consecutive year. The North Coast drew 104 nationalities in the Summer of 2024 alone. Meanwhile, the coral-garnished Red Sea is a growing hub, with Sharm El-Sheikh, Sahl Hasheesh, and Hurghada becoming favourite destinations where splendid coastal resorts blend top-class leisure, entertainment and retail.
“The flights have been increased, and recently, flights have also been added, like from the UK, from different Eastern countries, and from European countries. That means the demand is here,” says Jacques Peter, CEO of Savoy Group Sharm El Sheikh.
Egypt is also diversifying its tourism offerings to meet growing demands. H.E. Sherif Fathy, Minister of Tourism & Antiquities, projects that Egypt is on track to reach 30 million tourists by 2030.
The country’s new crown jewel is the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), partially open and set for official inauguration in July 2025. A modern architectural marvel, it will serve as a cultural hub that bridges Egypt’s ancient heritage with contemporary art and events, offering family-friendly attractions and interactive education. Merette Elsayed, CEO of Legacy, the managing company, explains: “The GEM is much more than a museum. It will be a hub for all cultural activities, from music and arts to design, connecting the past with the future.”
The institution is part of a roadmap to develop and export expertise in tourism and antiquities, including excavation and restoration. Meanwhile, the area covering the landmark and the Pyramids is undergoing major renovations to add world-class culture and entertainment facilities to enhance tourist capacity and visitor experience. “It’s going to be an interesting master plan. It’s going to be developed looking at the area from Sphinx Airport up to the pyramids and the Grand Museum,” Minister Fathy elaborates.
A Growing Global Presence
Egypt is positioning itself as a global logistics hotspot, linking technological and industrial innovation, energy, tourism, and cooperation for development, with substantial investments in infrastructure and empowering a young population of which 60% is under 30 years old.
As the American Chamber of Commerce in Egypt President Tarek Tawfik concludes, “We have a very diversified industrial base, agro agricultural economy, mining, oil and gas economy, from tourism to logistics. The whole spectrum of industrial activities are present in Egypt.”Egypt is set for continued growth, ready to dwarf its own records, while blending its rich heritage with modern development to solidify its position as a leading global player.