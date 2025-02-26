Egypt’s economic outlook is on an upward trajectory, with a predicted GDP growth of 4.7% in 2025-2026, surpassing the IMF’s previous forecast of 4.1%. This growth is fueled by the country’s comprehensive economic reforms, stimulating investments across vital industries and infrastructure. With large-scale projects and key international collaborations, Egypt is setting itself up for long-term sustainability and positioning as an increasingly important player and development partner in Africa and on the global stage.

With a population of 115 million, Egypt is capitalizing on its skilled workforce, prime location, and rich resources to strengthen its position as a key economic hub within Africa. As the continent’s second-largest economy, with a GDP of $380 billion, the country is striving to become a leading force for sustainable growth both regionally and internationally.