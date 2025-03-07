Galaxy AI Integrates AI Agents, Allowing Businesses to Perform Complex Tasks Across Apps, Services & Even Devices
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 6 March 2025 – In today’s fast-paced and demanding work environment, businesses are looking for ways to simplify how they perform complex tasks. These intricate tasks can vary and involve anything from navigating multiple steps or business processes, dependencies, resources, stakeholders and uncertainties.
Samsung Galaxy S25 series has now set the standard for what an AI-enabled phone can do as a true AI companion. Galaxy AI capabilities are now able to integrate AI agents allowing businesses to perform complex tasks across apps, services and even devices.
Together with Google, Samsung is reshaping the future of Android and evolving it into the revolutionary AI-integrated OS1. This integrated collaboration is able to unlock powerful AI experiences that integrate diverse AI agents, such as Bixby, Gauss, Gemini, Chat GPT and Co-pilot. Samsung worked closely with Google to provide this latest, most cutting-edge AI innovations on Galaxy S25 series through One UI 72.
This partnership, which started from a very early development stage, introduces native integration of Gemini on Galaxy devices for the first time and transforms the Galaxy AI experience to be more intuitive through multimodal capabilities. Businesses can now look forward to Gemini – an innovative feature that performs seamless actions across multiple apps, so every task takes fewer steps.
To top this off – Intuitive, personalised AI is redefining how Samsung interacts with the world with the most natural, context-aware and personalised experiences. The Galaxy S25 series now also comes with up to six-months free access to Gemini Advanced. The direct business benefit of Gemini Advanced feature is that it comes with Samsung’s most capable AI models and priority access to the newest features like Gems, custom AI experts for any topic and Deep Research, which acts as your personal AI research assistant.
It is very clear from these ground-breaking business features that Samsung aims to deliver an optimised AI experience by leveraging a variety of these incredible AI agents effectively. The Galaxy AI platform introduced with Galaxy S25 series has now been optimised for AI from the framework level, allowing various AI agents to effortlessly control multiple apps. These AI agents are able to work seamlessly in the background to perform tasks tailored to the user’s needs, simplifying complex business tasks.
Many of these innovative Gemini features included in Galaxy S25 were developed to ensure an optimised user experience – thanks to the incredible collaboration that was formed with Google from the early stages. Bixby, Samsung’s voice-based AI agent specialised in device control, will now also play a pivotal role in advancing Home AI by enabling more intuitive and effortless control of Galaxy devices, as well as seamless connectivity and management of Samsung products like TVs and home appliances.
But, it does not end there. Samsung knows just how important data privacy and safety is to businesses. That is why it has also built a broader AI ecosystems with AI-integrated OS. The cloud-based AI security features, enhanced in collaboration with Google, uphold the highest standards of data privacy and give you the choice to enable or opt out of Google Gemini.
Users can now choose whether to enable Google Gemini or opt out based on their preferences. This cloud-based AI security feature now ensures that user input data is immediately deleted as soon as the output is created. No personal information is accessed without authorisation.
And then, there’s the remarkably seamless actions across apps/Gemini Live feature that is able to achieve the most cutting-edge AI experiences on Galaxy S25 series. In this case as well, Samsung has worked closely with partners that include both Google and Qualcomm to enhance AI capabilities and boost device performance. Together, these partners have been able to bring Gemini and Gemini Live to Galaxy S25 series, making it simpler for businesses to not only perform complex tasks, but also be context-aware.
The Multimodal Search, on the other hand is a new mobile search experience based on Galaxy S25 series’ capacity to interpret text, voice, images, video and even gestures. Businesses can now stop searching and instead be able to start finding more of what they want. The all-enhanced Circle to Search3 feature now understands the context of everything on your screen to anticipate your needs. It transforms the way we use devices with a new conversational, multimodal user interface, now introduced on Galaxy S25 series.
Galaxy AI is now integrated naturally into every touch point of the interface and with One UI 7, Samsung has created an experience where every interaction feels effortless. Also, complemented by AI Select that is built mainly for contextual search – it now suggests solutions, next actions and useful information based on what’s on your screen – all of this without having to manually activate relevant apps.
And furthermore, the barrier-breaking communication capability that is able to record and analyse calls with on-device transcript and AI summary for calls + on-device transcript and AI summary – allows businesses to communicate freely across countries with increased language support. And with the introduction of Samsung’s innovative Galaxy AI – this comprehensive artificial system is now able to not only enhance but elevate individual and business experiences across their Galaxy devices.
Importantly, Samsung’s Galaxy AI vision remains. The global electronics giant seeks to democratise the benefits of mobile AI innovation so that its business users can enjoy barrier-free communication, maximise their productivity, unleash creativity and better track their health in their daily lives.
Availability
The Galaxy S25 series is available for official retail sale in South Africa. Galaxy S25 Ultra comes in the following colours4 in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Black, Titanium Whitesilver and Titanium Gray. Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ is available in Navy, Silver Shadow, Icyblue and Mint4. South African customers can purchase the Galaxy S25 series through Samsung’s official online store, Samsung Shop App and participating retailers & network operators.