To top this off – Intuitive, personalised AI is redefining how Samsung interacts with the world with the most natural, context-aware and personalised experiences. The Galaxy S25 series now also comes with up to six-months free access to Gemini Advanced. The direct business benefit of Gemini Advanced feature is that it comes with Samsung’s most capable AI models and priority access to the newest features like Gems, custom AI experts for any topic and Deep Research, which acts as your personal AI research assistant.

It is very clear from these ground-breaking business features that Samsung aims to deliver an optimised AI experience by leveraging a variety of these incredible AI agents effectively. The Galaxy AI platform introduced with Galaxy S25 series has now been optimised for AI from the framework level, allowing various AI agents to effortlessly control multiple apps. These AI agents are able to work seamlessly in the background to perform tasks tailored to the user’s needs, simplifying complex business tasks.