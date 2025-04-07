Investors started the week parsing Trump’s comments that signaled they would have to endure more pain and he would not do a deal with China until the U.S. trade deficit was sorted out, which drove MSCI’s EM stocks index down by 7.9%.

A currencies gauge weakened 0.4% to the dollar and was set for its largest daily drop since November, with those of China, India dipping 0.4% each, while South Africa’s rand and Mexico’s peso weakened over 1% each.