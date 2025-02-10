Any time Trump brings up tariffs, investors have been reacting badly (for good reason). His threat of reciprocal tariffs on Friday — that is, imposing on other countries the same degree of duties that they place on the U.S. — sent stocks tumbling. New tariffs on steel and aluminum, which Trump says he will announce on Monday, are likely to sink stocks further.

Likewise, AI, the engine that drove stocks higher in 2024, seems to present investors with more uncertainty than opportunities this year. DeepSeek’s claim that its training required just a fraction of the billions of dollars that U.S. AI models suck up have thrown Big Tech’s investments — which will amount to more than $300 billion in 2025 — as well as their stock valuation into question.