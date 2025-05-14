The East African nation, which struck a four-year, $3.4 billion program deal with the International Monetary Fund last July, is in the midst of a far-reaching reform drive, including the flotation of its birr currency and a push to complete an $8.4 billion debt restructuring with its official creditors.

The Finance Ministry said in a statement late on Tuesday that companies attending a two-day investment conference in Addis Ababa had signed agreements to bring more than $1.7 billion into the country.