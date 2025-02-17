The salvo is the latest battle between the creditor committee, the IMF and Ethiopia over whether the country is facing a liquidity issue, meaning it might only need more time to pay, or a solvency issue, which could require debt writedowns known as haircuts.

“The Committee disagrees with the conclusions reached by the IMF in the staff report,” it said in a statement, adding that the IMF analysis “incorporates export projections and reserve adequacy targets that do not align with the Committee’s assessment of Ethiopia’s economic fundamentals”.