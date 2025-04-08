Tadesse, the administration’s deputy president for the last two years, was a top commander in the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) during the 2020-2022 war with Ethiopia’s federal government, which killed tens of thousands of people and forced millions from their homes.

Eritrean forces fought in support of Ethiopia’s federal army during that conflict, but relations between the longtime rivals have since soured over an agreement ending the conflict signed in November 2022.