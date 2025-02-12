The bold call comes after Macron touted a 109 billion euro ($112.8 billion) investment in AI in the country. But it also underscores Europe’s desire, led by France, to be a part of the conversation around AI leadership and innovation that has so far been dominated by the U.S. and China.

Last month, America’s $500 billion Stargate announcement made headlines globally, followed by DeepSeek’s AI model, which sent shock waves across financial markets and highlighted China’s ability to keep apace with U.S. innovation.