CAPE TOWN, March 13 (Reuters) – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday announced a new 4.7 billion euro ($5.10 billion) investment package for South Africa on a visit to the country.
Von der Leyen said the Global Gateway investment package was to support a just energy transition, vaccine manufacturing, and digital and physical connectivity.
She made the remarks at the beginning of talks with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, sitting alongside European Council President Antonio Costa.
($1 = 0.9223 euros)
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Sfundo Parakozov; Editing by Alexander Winning)